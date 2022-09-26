NFL
Baker Mayfield gets brutally honest on ugly first win with Panters
Baker Mayfield finally got his first win for the Carolina Panthers, but it did not look pretty at all. Against a feisty New Orleans Saints squad, the team had to scratch and claw for every point they could. In the end, the home team took the victory, finally ending a nine-game losing streak for Carolina.
So, how does Baker Mayfield feel about his first win in the blue-and-black of the Panthers? Well, the quarterback said that they’ll take the win no matter how ugly they are. However, Mayfield also acknowledges that there are things that they could improve on despite the W. (via Darin Gantt)
Baker Mayfield: “We’ll take wins whenever we get them. It’s extremely hard to win in this league; you never take that for granted. You can get beat by anybody, week in and week out. There’s always stuff to work on; that’s the good part about it, early in the season to get a win, but when you learn from wins, it’s better than learning from losses.”
Mayfield hasn’t been with the Panthers for a significant time, and it shows in their games. The quarterback joined the team via trade towards the end of training camp. As a result, Mayfield and his teammates aren’t too familiar with each other yet. For one game, though, we saw the potential of this team moving forward.
Can the Panthers and Baker Mayfield save their season moving forward? It’s going to be tough, especially with Tampa Bay virtually taking control of the division. Sneaking into the playoffs will be a massive win for a team desperate for any sort of success.