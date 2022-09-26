Baker Mayfield finally got his first win for the Carolina Panthers, but it did not look pretty at all. Against a feisty New Orleans Saints squad, the team had to scratch and claw for every point they could. In the end, the home team took the victory, finally ending a nine-game losing streak for Carolina.

So, how does Baker Mayfield feel about his first win in the blue-and-black of the Panthers? Well, the quarterback said that they’ll take the win no matter how ugly they are. However, Mayfield also acknowledges that there are things that they could improve on despite the W. (via Darin Gantt)