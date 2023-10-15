The Carolina Panthers still seek their first win of the 2023 NFL season. The question of whether star pass rusher Brian Burns would be available this week remained unanswered as he navigated an injury. Fortunately for Carolina, things are looking up.

Burns is listed as questionable with an ankle injury but is expected to play today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He was a full participant in Friday's practice after being held out on Thursday. In five games so far this season, Burns has 18 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks and a fumble.

The Panthers defense has not been a great unit so far this season. Although they have been respectably effective against the pass, allowing the sixth-fewest total passing yards so far in 2023, they have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards. Only four teams allow more rushing yards per attempt and they are one of two teams (along with the New York Giants) to allow nine rushing touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season.

Carolina does a decent job pressuring quarterbacks and Burns is a huge part of that. Keeping him on the field gives the Panthers defense a chance at being competitive — though, obviously, he can’t carry the team alone.

A tough Miami Dolphins squad stands in the way of the Panthers' first win. Having Burns will be huge in the quest to take away Tua Tagovailoa's comfort in the pocket. Safties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods have already been ruled out but head coach Frank Reich isn’t making excuses for his rebuilding club.