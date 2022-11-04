Brian Burns has honest take on not being traded at the deadline

With the Carolina Panthers set for a full rebuild, it seemed that every player was available prior to the trade deadline. But the decision to hold on to star edge rusher Brian Burns proves that wasn’t the case.

The Panthers made two moves leading up to the trade deadline. They sent away wide receiver Robbie Anderson and then opted to finally trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Many thought that after trading away McCaffrey, Burns would be the next player that the Panthers would trade away. It was even reported that the Los Angeles Rams offered them two-first round draft picks for the star edge rusher. But instead, the Panthers decided to hold on to the face of their defense, and Burns is happy with this decision.

On Thursday, Burns spoke with reporters regarding how Tuesday’s trade deadline played out. He was sure to add that he was glad that he was able to stay with the team.

Via Panthers.com writer Darin Gantt:

Burns stated, “I wasn’t too much looking for it. I wasn’t looking for it at all, you feel me? I want to stay, so I wasn’t looking for it.”

Burns then went on to say, “I want to stay with my guys; I love Charlotte. It would break my heart to leave my defense. We’ve been so close, and I feel like we’ve got something special on defense for sure.”

Since being drafted with the 16th overall pick in 2019, Burns has been a star on this defense. He has recorded 169 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 30.5 total sacks, and 64 quarterback hits over his 56 career games.

Burns has solidified himself as one of the NFL’s elite talents on the defensive front. If all goes to plan, he will be the face of this team for the foreseeable future.