RUMOR: The monster Brian Burns trade offer Rams made to Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are evidently heading into a rebuild and have already offloaded the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. The next player who was a possible trade candidate is Brian Burns and apparently, the Los Angeles Rams offered the Panthers a massive package for the star pass-rusher. However, they turned down multiple first-round picks, reported Albert Breer.

Via Brendan Sugrue:

“Albert Breer just confirmed it was the Los Angeles Rams who offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for Brian Burns.”

Wow. That is very surprising. Sure, Burns is a top-tier defensive weapon, but several first-rounders for him? Sounds like a no-brainer. But, he is still quite young, and clearly, Carolina sees Burns as an important piece of their future.

The Rams would absolutely love to have a guy like Burns alongside Aaron Donald in their pass rush, but they’d be wary of it ending up being another Von Miller situation. Bring him in to try and win a Super Bowl and then he potentially leaves in the offseason. That being said, LA just isn’t in the same position right now. They’re 3-4 and far off a legitimate contender.

Nevertheless, it appears it won’t happen. The Panthers are evidently reluctant to move Burns. It’s also important to note that Los Angeles doesn’t have a first-round pick until 2028. Probably part of the reason Carolina passed, too. They’re looking to rebuild in the near future and that wouldn’t exactly help them do so.

The trade deadline officially ends on Tuesday at 4 PM ET.