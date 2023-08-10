Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young earned the praise of his idol and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers after Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets. Rodgers, impressed by Young's play both in college and in training camp, said that “Carolina's in good hands” with the Alabama product at QB. Then it was Young's turn to speak about Rodgers- and the 2023 no. 1 overall pick in the draft revealed how Rodgers' style of play had a “huge” influence on him, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“He just opened that window, that door, for people to change arm angles. There [once] was a negative stigma where you have to do this; you have to throw the same way every time. He was one of those main guys that was able to perform consistently and stuck to that and made that a part of who he was.”

Young said that Rodgers “opened the window” to quarterbacks changing arm angles and getting creative with their throwing style.

The Panthers rookie added that there used to be a stigma of how QBs should throw the ball and how it had to be the “same way every time.”

But Rodgers, one of the purest and most talented throwers of a football ever, broke that stigma.

And Young, who has mentioned Rodgers as someone he has studied closely in the past, drew inspiration from it.

The first-year signal-caller has also been compared to Rodgers, both in the lead-up to the draft and again during the Panthers' joint practice on Wednesday, as head coach Frank Reich noted the similarities between Young's quick release and arm angles, and Rodgers'.

If Young can emulate even more than just Rodgers' throwing style, than the Panthers will indeed be in good hands.