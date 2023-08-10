The New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers provided fans with plenty of entertainment during their first joint training camp practice on Wednesday. Unfortunately for fans of both teams, the encore won't be happening. The Jets and Panthers announced that Thursday's scheduled joint practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina was cancelled due to weather.

The Panthers had informed their fans that there was inclement weather in the forecast for Thursday on Wednesday night.

Seeing as there is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the Spartanburg area this morning, the Jets and the Panthers made the right call.

However, it's still disappointing for fans who were hoping to get another glimpse of both squads before they face off in the preseason on Saturday.

The Panthers also informed fans that the joint practice with the Jets will not be rescheduled.

The Jets had an up-and-down day of practice on Wednesday, as a pressured Aaron Rodgers and the offense had an ugly end to the practice with a three-and-out in a drill against the Panthers defense.

Rodgers even appeared to express frustration with his Jets teammates for the first time, at least publicly.

Meanwhile, Panthers rookie Bryce Young enjoyed a strong day against a tough Jets defense.

Thursday's cancelled joint practice would have been the Panthers' last in Spartanburg, meaning the team will head back to Charlotte and prepare for the preseason contest.

The Jets will reportedly continue on and practice at 10:45 in a session closed to the public, reports Rich Cimini of ESPN.