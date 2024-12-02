The Carolina Panthers nearly secured their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, a fumble by running back Chuba Hubbard left quarterback Bryce Young looking at what happened. Following the game, he told reporters via ESPN about what transpired in the overtime period.

“It was a reaction,” Young said without further explanation.

Young's potential mishap had people, and Panthers fans circling back to Super Bowl 50. In that game, former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton watched a fumble occur and didn't jump on the ball. While that game was the biggest of the season and the franchise, Young's actions didn't have major ramifications.

Hubbard was as disgruntled and disappointed as anyone. While sitting at his locker for almost ten minutes, Hubbard finally spoke to reporters. He reflected on his mistake and said how it's not what his team is trying to accomplish. “I hold myself to a high standard and we are trying to change things around here and that's not helping with anything,” Hubbard said. “So I've got to be better and all I can do is just work. It happened and I have to grow from it.

Bryce Young's performance highlights silver lining in Panthers' loss

Although Baker Mayfield said that Young ‘played his balls off', it didn't matter. He threw 26 of 46 for 298 yards and a touchdown in the final 25 seconds to wide receiver Adam Thielen. The Buccaneers managed to tie the game and take it into overtime, where the Hubbard fumble occurred. Regardless, Young has performed quite well since starting in place of Andy Dalton.

However, that didn't matter to head coach Dave Canales following the 23-20 loss. He explained that the minute details are important to hone in on. “We have to put together a full complement of quarters, a full four quarters to become the team that we want to become,” Canales said.

Their past four games have been one-score games, in which they secured two wins. They took the Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire and the same thing with the Buccaneers. Although the latter two games weren't the outcome the Panthers desired, it's a positive step.

As Canales said, it's about getting the little details right. Teams like the Chiefs succeed because they've mastered the little details. Although their schedule doesn't get any easier, their motivation to keep winning is at an all-time high. Carolina will look to erase its mistakes against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.