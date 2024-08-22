The Carolina Panthers will be playing their final preseason game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, and we will see Bryce Young and other starters in action in that contest. Young was the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but his first year with the Panthers didn't go very well. This will be his first appearance with new Carolina head coach Dave Canales.

“The #Panthers are planning to play Bryce Young and other starters in Saturday's preseason finale vs. the Buffalo Bills,” Ari Meirov said in a post. “Will be Bryce Young's first game-action under new HC Dave Canales.”

Saturday's game will be on the road in Buffalo, and the Panthers are currently favored by 4.5 points.