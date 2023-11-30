The latest NFL coaching rumors are that the Bears and Panthers have had conversations about Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.

The latest NFL coaching rumors are swirling around one man: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh. The rumors are that the former NFL quarterback and San Francisco 49ers coach is done in college after the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, and at least two teams, the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, have discussed bringing the polarizing but successful headman back to the pro ranks.

“Ever since Jim left the NFL his name is always in the mix,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini told Colin Cowherd on The Herd. “If you remember [Panthers owner David] Tepper and Harbaugh had conversations last year. It obviously didn’t pan out, but it was something they discussed. So, that’s a name I’m hearing again.”

Carolina just fired head coach Frank Reich after just 11 games in charge, so it makes sense that Harbaugh is now a candidate again for that job. The other team that Russini is hearing still has a head coach, though, so these NFL coaching rumors are a little spicier.

“The Bears are another organization I have heard has had some conversations about that depending on what decisions they make with this coaching staff that is in place, and of course what they do they do with that quarterback situation,” Russini added.

This rumor is not good news for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus nor incumbent quarterback Justin Fields. If Jim Harbaugh does move to the Windy City, it seems like they would use one of their two high first-round picks – likely the current No. 1 overall, which they will get from the Panthers — on a quarterback like USC’s Caleb Williams.

As the end of the NFL season nears, Russini also believes we’ll hear more about Harbaugh possibly coming back to the pros, and if that’s true, there will likely be more team names that pop up in connection to the Michigan football coach.