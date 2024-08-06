The Carolina Panthers are preparing for the 2024 NFL preseason. However, the team announced that quarterback Bryce Young will not play in the preseason opener, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Young is looking to take a step forward in 2024. The former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick impressed at times during his rookie season. He did deal with inconsistency, though. Young threw for 11 touchdowns and 2,877 yards, but he also recorded 10 interceptions.

One has to imagine that Young will play at a higher level moving forward. After all, he was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. Young also wants to continue to improve as a leader.

“For me, kind of my leadership style and something I try to embody everyday is one, just to lead by example and be consistent, and doing the right thing,” Young said, via Up and Adams. “After that, make sure I'm whatever the team needs… I think as a leader, it's my job to assess what the team needs and then kind of spring into action.”

Bryce Young's 2024 outlook

Young is only 23 years old. He was a star at the college level, winning the 2021 Heisman Trophy Award while at Alabama. He played well throughout his college career. Young made a strong case to be drafted first overall but quarterback CJ Stroud also drew the attention of NFL teams.

Young was ultimately selected first overall by the Panthers while Stroud went to the Houston Texans second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud, though, enjoyed an all-around better rookie campaign. Stroud's impressive performance led some people around the NFL world to question whether or not Carolina made the right decision with the first overall pick in the draft.

Bryce Young has an opportunity to silence his critics in 2024. It would not be surprising to see him play with added motivation during the upcoming season. Young is taking steps in the right direction as both a QB and a leader.

Perhaps the Panthers quarterback will end up having a big performance in 2024.