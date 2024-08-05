Bryce Young's rookie season probably wasn't how he wanted to start his NFL career, but the Carolina Panthers still believe in him as their quarterback of the future. It's a new season, and many think that with a year of experience under his belt, Young is going to break out, showing why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There are several things that have to work for Young to have a good sophomore season, and it looks like those things are happening in practice already.

“A couple of the areas of focus for Bryce Young I would say, making sure he is comfortable,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said. “He's a pretty relaxed dude, he's been speaking up in meetings more. I wouldn't say he's been leading the 7-on-7 meetings, but he's right there with his offensive coordinator to tell people ‘These are the plays that I like, these are the plays I don't like, this is what works for me, this is what I'm seeing.'”

With more of a clear vision of the offense, Young shouldn't have to struggle as much as he did in his rookie season, and making the game easy will only make him and the Panthers better.

Bryce Young is in position to have an improved sophomore season

In Bryce Young's rookie season, there wasn't much clarity about what he was supposed to be doing or what the offense was supposed to look like. With that, Young only threw for 2,877 yards for 11 touchdowns and 1o interceptions. There were times last season when the Panthers offense would get together and it didn't look like they were on the same page, and being a rookie quarterback in that situation was probably tough.

This year, the Panthers will have a new identity after hiring Dave Canales as their head coach, an offensive mind that should do wonders with a talent like Young. Canales was previously the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped make the game easy for Baker Mayfield and their offense, leading them to the playoffs. The year before, Canales was the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks, where he worked with Geno Smith and helped him become the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year.

With an improved offensive line and more weapons to throw the ball to, there is no doubt that Young will take a step in his second season. The team is still young, so there still is room for growth, but there's always that one team during the season that makes a surprise run, and it could be the Panthers.

Coming into his rookie season there was a lot of expectations and pressure put on Young, and hopefully, he can block out the distractions this year and be the quarterback he wants to be.