The Carolina Panthers benched second-year quarterback Bryce Young after the first two games of the season, but after two recent starts due to an injury to Andy Dalton, the Panthers are reportedly considering keeping Young as the starter for the time being.

Young struggled in the Panthers' first pair of games; the 2023 No. 1 overall pick threw for just 245 yards, zero touchdowns, and 3 interceptions while completing 55.4% of his passes. However, since Carolina was forced to turn back to Young after Dalton was involved in a minor car crash that caused a sprained thumb, the Alabama product has looked remarkably better.

In the two starts in Dalton's absence, Young has thrown for 395 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and completed 63.5% of his passes. Additionally, this past weekend he led the Panthers to just their second win of the season, a 23-22 victory over their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

Even with Dalton seemingly set to return soon, Carolina may be content to stick with Young — at least for now.

“Bryce Young appears to have momentum to get a third consecutive start despite Andy Dalton's improving health,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. “People I've talked to within the team believe Young will get another chance with the Giants game in Germany, though nothing is official and coach Dave Canales likely will provide clarity Wednesday. This is a bit of a moving target, as Canales benched Young because he thought Dalton gave Carolina the best chance to win. Maybe Canales still believes that.

“But Dalton, who hurt his thumb two weeks ago in a family car accident, opened the door for Young, who has been unspectacular but improved. And teams I've talked to around the league believe Carolina should stick with Young to see what he can do and what can be salvaged.”

Panthers didn't trade Bryce Young at NFL trade deadline despite benching

If the Panthers were truly ready to move on from Bryce Young, the team likely would have shipped him elsewhere at the trade deadline yesterday. According to reports, the team did not lack interested parties either, as teams called Carolina to check in on Young. Ultimately, though, the Panthers decided to not part ways with the 23-year-old QB.

Carolina drafted Young with the first overall pick just over 18 months, ahead of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., who were selected second and third, respectively, both by the Houston Texans.

To make matters worse for the Panthers, in exchange for the pick they used on Young, the team traded D.J. Moore, as well as first and second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 to the Chicago Bears. The 2024 first-round pick the Panthers traded, as a result of the team's 2-15 record, ended up being the first overall pick, which Chicago used to select quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Panthers appear to be heading toward yet another high draft pick in 2025. Carolina is one of nine teams across the league with two wins, which currently slots the team in at the No. 4 overall selection, behind the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Saints.