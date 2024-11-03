The 2024 season has turned into a disaster for the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is 1-7 heading into Week 9 and is widely considered to be the worst team in the NFL. The Panthers invested heavily in their offense this offseason with the hopes of unlocking Bryce Young during his sophomore season. Unfortunately, the Panthers ended up benching Young earlier this season and causing a ton of controversy. Despite this, one NFL insider believes that Carolina will not trade Bryce Young at the NFL trade deadline.

NFL insider Peter Schrager dropped some interesting information on Sunday morning ahead of this week’s NFL trade deadline. Schrager believes that there are a handful of Panthers players who won’t be traded this week.

“I do not have that on my list at the trading deadline,” Schrager said on Sunday. “I don’t think Bryce Young will be traded, I don’t think Jaycee Horn will be traded. I don’t think Chuba Hubbard will be traded. Carolina could be sellers but those three names I don’t imagine.”

Chuba Hubbard is an interesting name to see on this list.

Hubbard is having a career season with the Panthers. He has 118 carries for 593 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. However, he is on an expiring rookie contract and shares a backfield with rookie Jonathon Brooks. It would make sense to sell high on Hubbard, unless Carolina has serious plans to extend Hubbard during the offseason.

NFL rumors: Jadeveon Clowney may not be moved at the NFL trade deadline

One player who Schrager did not mention is veteran linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney is someone who many NFL analysts believed could be moved at the deadline. He does not have many years left in his career, and he is currently wasting away on a directionless Panthers team. However, one NFL insider said that he probably is not going anywhere.

“Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney might not be on the move, as it once seemed,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. “Holding a two-year contract, the 31-year old disruptor would be of interest as more than just a one-year rental. Yet, at this point, it appears more likely than not he stays in Carolina.”

Clowney had one of his best career seasons in 2023 with the Ravens. He logged 42 total tackles and nine-and-a-half sacks for Baltimore last season. This made him an attractive free agent in March and he decided to play for the Panthers.

Although Clowney does not have much left in the tank, it is good news for the Panthers that he is likely sticking around for next season. Carolina can use all the help it can get while they try to turn the franchise around.