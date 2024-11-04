Bryce Young said he’s not frustrated with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales. And the Panthers aren’t expected to trade Young. But Canales hasn’t named Young as QB1, and he gave a reason for it, according to a post on X by Joe Person.

“Dave Canales concedes that gamesmanship — not giving the Giants a head start on preparing for a certain guy — is part of waiting to announce decision.”

Wow. I’m sure the Giants are fumbling around with worry, wondering how they will prepare. The whole point of gamesmanship is not to let others know you’re engaging in it. Feel free to shake your head along with me.

Panthers QB Bryce Young showing progress

Baby steps, right? That’s better than no steps forward at all. Young delivered a better game Sunday, leading the Panthers to a late-game victory in a 23-22 decision against the stumbling New Orleans Saints. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards a touchdown.

Young had lost 17 of his first 19 NFL starts, so this one had to feel good. One of his protectors, guard Robert Hunt, liked the feeling, according to panthers.com.

“It felt really good,” Hunt said. “All week, it just came, and we kept believing, we kept fighting, and we know what it takes, I guess, to try to win a game. And today, it worked out for us, and we got our first dub in the Bank this year. So we're really happy. I mean, the people that were there, they saw we were fighting and clawing, and we got that one done. So we're excited.”

Hunt said things started in the huddle before the game-winning drive.

“Let's go get it, man, right now. Let's change the culture, man. Right here. We can start it right here,” Hunt recalled. “That's what we were saying, like, let's start this thing right here. Let's not walk off the field without getting it done and we'll put some good players together.

“We all were saying that, man, I was saying it, he (Young) was saying it, we all were saying it, man, just speaking it up and trying to speak to existence. And that's what we did, man because you've got to start somewhere, right? And today feels good.”

Through all of this, Young earned the starting quarterback position. No team is relying on a guy like Andy Dalton when a young player with untapped potential is still available. OK. OK. The Colts did exactly that with Joe Flacco. But what happened. Yep. They lost. Would they have lost with Anthony Richardson behind center? Who knows?

But the Panthers won’t make that mistake. Young will be their starting quarterback until he proves — for a second time — he shouldn’t be.