With Bryce Young back under center, the Carolina Panthers earned a narrow 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. However, head coach Dave Canales didn't confirm if that would be the status quo moving forward.

Instead, Canales said he plans to watch the film and get all his ducks in a row before making a decision, via Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340. For now, Carolina's quarterback situation remains in limbo.

“Not yet,” Canales said of naming a starter quarterback moving forward. “We'll take in all the information, watch the film. We got to process, we got to make sure we look at all this stuff. We'll let you guys know.”

When Canales does watch the film, he'll see a day in which Young completed 16-of-26 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and one interception. While his passing yardage and interception aren't pleasing to look at, Young ultimately helped orchestrate the Panthers' victory.

Carolina found themselves down six after the first quarter before Young found Xavier Legette for a three-yard touchdown. Both teams battled back and forth from there with neither side holding a lead greater than six. But with 12 minutes to go, the Saints scored a touchdown to go up 22-17.

The very next drive, Young threw a pick. But he didn't back down and got one last opportunity for a comeback. On Carolina's final drive, he found Legette deep for a 26-yard pass. Ja'Tavion Sanders then drew a passing interference call. From 16 yards out, Chuba Hubbard scored what ended up being the game winning touchdown.

But will it be enough to have Bryce Young keep his job? The jury is still out as Dave Canales will take his time. Andy Dalton is still battling through a thumb injury, making his job easier in Week 9. Things will be different come Week 10. But Young can at least feel confident knowing he is entering the week off of a week.