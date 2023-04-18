Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Leading up to the NFL Draft, the biggest question is who will be the first quarterback taken. Many draft experts say that answer is between Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State signal-caller CJ Stroud.

Unless things change between now and April 27, the Carolina Panthers will be the ones having to make that difficult decision, with the understanding their future is getting put in the hands of whoever they choose.

On Monday, news of Bryce Young canceling future visits to other squads broke, and the oddsmakers are taking this as a sign the Panthers know who they are taking with the first overall pick. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Young is currently sitting at -900. That’s a huge jump from the -400 number it was this morning. As recently as a few moments ago, the odds got as high as -1050.

It’s definitely a change from how things have been leading up to this bit of news involving Young. When the Panthers sent multiple draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1, there were multiple reports that said Stroud is the man Carolina would select. Depending on where someone checked for odds, Young and Stroud were in stride with each other.

Of course, there’s no telling how things will break down in a week and a half. Another team could come in and offer the Panthers a deal they can’t refuse, and their intentions could be something completely different from Young or Stroud.

As it stands right now, Young is the favorite, and with the visit cancellations, odds look good he’ll be the face of Carolina’s franchise.