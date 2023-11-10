Bryce Young and the rest of the Panthers locker room are in a state of despondence after suffering a 16-13 defeat against the Bears.

The Carolina Panthers, after finishing 7-10 last season, even nearly making it to the playoffs thanks to the overall mediocrity of the NFC South, appeared to have a bright long-term outlook especially after trading for the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft so they could draft blue-chip quarterback prospect Bryce Young. Young was coming off a stellar season with Alabama, and despite size concerns, many believed his talent will win out.

Win out, it hasn't quite yet for the Panthers. Carolina entered their Week 10 clash against the Chicago Bears with a dreadful 1-7 record, and there didn't seem to be light at the end of the tunnel for Young and company even as they headed into a matchup with one of the worst teams in the league as well. And on Thursday night, Young and the Panthers struggled immensely yet again, with their offense the primary culprit in their 16-13 loss to the Bears to move to 1-8 on the season.

The hits keep on piling for the Panthers, particularly for Bryce Young, who looks like he needs a few more years before he's ready to step up as a QB1 for any team. Understandably, the 22-year old quarterback expressed his disappointment regarding the team's performances, which the entire Panthers locker room echoes.

“Frustrating. It's a frustrating situation. It's not who we are, who we wanna be. We have to be better,” Young vented in his postgame presser, via David Newton of ESPN. “I have to be better, first and foremost. I have to be a lot better. It's frustrating. And it's not just me. That's everyone. We're competitors.”

Of course, in a league where every player is a natural competitor, taking these losses to heart simply aren't enough for the Panthers to right the ship. Bryce Young hasn't played at the required level, tallying just 185 yards on 21-38 passing completion, all the while looking clueless at the point of attack for most drives. At the very least, the young quarterback knows that he must play at a much higher level for the Panthers to have a chance at victory, starting with their Week 11 clash against the Dallas Cowboys on November 19.