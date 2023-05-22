Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young had the privilege to speak to the greatest player the NFL has ever seen in seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Young, who conversed with Brady during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere at the home of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, revealed to reporters the inspiring message he received from the future Hall of Famer, per David Newton of ESPN.

“I have never thrown an NFL pass in a game,” the Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback reminded everyone on Monday, the first day of OTAs. “I have no stats, no wins, nothing. We’re all on an even playing field. Once you get into the league, where you get drafted, that doesn’t entitle me to anything. I have to work. I have to work as hard as I can to make sure every day I’m trying to get better, every day I’m improving.”

Young said that Tom Brady emphasized the “even playing field” that he and the rest of the rookies in the 2023 NFL Draft class are on.

The Panthers rookie revealed that Brady, a former sixth round pick, said that being the first pick in the draft, which Young was, doesn’t entitle him to anything.

Young left the conversation with Brady with an even greater appreciation for the grind he’s about to undertake.

Young might not have the benefit of feeling slighted by just about every team in the league on draft night to use as fuel for his fire, but he has had to listen to doubters harp on about how his lack of height and weight will be a hindrance at the pro level.

But the Panthers star- and Brady– knows what he needs to do.

Work.