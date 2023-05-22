When a rookie has a legendary athlete at their disposal, they best take advantage. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young made sure to absorb all the knowledge and advice he could from Tom Brady, arguably the greatest to ever throw a football.

“Bryce Young asked Tom Brady about his career and mindset during their QB sitdown,” the Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye tweeted. “He called the convo an honor and a privilege.” Sounds like a reasonable set of questions to ask a man synonymous with winning.



Young has been lauded for having all the necessary tools to excel in the modern game, but has faced questions about his height (measured in at 5-foot-10 at NFL Combine). The concern was not severe enough to talk Carolina out of taking the Heisman Trophy winner No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, he gets to work on validating their faith with a strong showing in Training Camp.

The Panthers have done a respectable job of surrounding Young with talent on offense, signing veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Miles Sanders, reliable tight end Hayden Hurst and the still-promising DJ Chark in free agency. Some Brady wisdom, though, could prove to be critical as he officially makes the taxing transition to the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner is in the midst of his own massive transition. The retired QB already owns a minority stake in WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and could soon add the Las Vegas Raiders to his portfolio. Nevertheless, he has found time to connect with this rookie class.

Still seeking their first championship in franchise history, the Panthers are hopeful the Tom Brady touch can make their future even brighter than they expect it to be.