New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has a new quarterback to work with this season. Justin Fields is now taking snaps for the squad. Wilson made a bold statement about Fields at Jets training camp on Tuesday.

“He’s a quiet, silent killer,” Wilson said about his quarterback, in an interview with NFL Network.

Fields and Wilson have a history. The two played together at Ohio State football, before coming to the NFL. While Wilson was drafted by the Jets, Fields came to New York via free agency. He played last season in Pittsburgh with the Steelers, and also spent time with the Chicago Bears.

Wilson said something people may not know about Fields is that he can talk some trash on the field.

“It's all fun, and that's how it is supposed to be,” Wilson said.

Fields sustained an injury at training camp, but appears to be on the mend.

Garrett Wilson thinks the Jets offense is going to be effective this season

The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010, and fans are restless. New York has cycled through several quarterbacks since then, including most recently Aaron Rodgers. None of those quarterbacks were able to bring glory back to the franchise.

Wilson thinks things can be different with Fields. Fields is known as a dual-threat.

“It's going to be very complimentary. The better we can run the ball, the easier it will make the pass game,” Wilson added. “We're all finding our role. By the end of this thing, it will be beautiful to watch. I am confident in that.”

Wilson finished the 2024 season with 1,104 receiving yards. He also caught seven touchdown passes, for a New York team that won just five games.

Jets fans hope that Wilson is correct in his assertions. The wideout just recently signed a contract extension with New York, paying him $130 million over four years. Wilson is getting $90 million guaranteed.

There's a lot of change in the air for the Jets. New York also has a new head coach this season in Aaron Glenn, as well as a new starting quarterback. Glenn played for the Jets, and spent his last few years working as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

The Jets start their preseason schedule against the Green Bay Packers. New York and Green Bay play on August 9. Time will tell if this new combination of faces can bring the Jets back to the playoffs.