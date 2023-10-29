The season-long losing streak of the Carolina Panthers has come to an end. Placekicker Eddy Piniero nailed a 23-yard field goal as the clock read triple zero, and that gave Bryce Young his first victory as an NFL quarterback.

"It was tough, but we are a resilient group… I'm super grateful to be a part of this team." @Panthers QB @_bryce_young joined @JenHale504 after earning his first win in the NFL! pic.twitter.com/fDs4RUXEyr — NFL on FOX Podcast (@NFLonFOXPod) October 29, 2023

Young met fellow rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in the game in this battle between the No. 1 and 2 choices in last spring's draft. The Panthers came out of the game with a 15-13 victory and improved their record to 1-6.

The former Alabama quarterback had endured several difficult games and quite a bit of criticism on his way to this meeting with the Texans. While he had suffered with losses on a weekly basis, Stroud and the Texans have been far more successful and they brought a 3-3 record into this game.

Some of the pressure has been lifted on Young as a result of the victory. “It was tough, but we are a resilient group. I'm super grateful to be a part of this team.”

Young drove the Panthers on a 15-play, 58-yard drive over the final 6:17 when Piniero hit his game-winning kick. He hit veteran receiver Adam Thielen with a key pass on 4th downs that helped keep that drive alive.

“You love opportunities like that,” Young said. “You go in and have a chance to end the game on your terms and just try to take the game. Down by one, what else would hope for? That's what we play for.”

The Panthers will try to take that victory and turn it into a winning streak when they host the Indianapolis Colts sin Week 9.

The Texans return home to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.