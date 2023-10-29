The Carolina Panthers broke their season-long losing streak when they picked up a 15-13 victory over the Houston Texans, and now it's on to the business of figuring out what this team should do by the trade deadline.

Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns hasn't had any meetings with Scott Fitterer RE the trade deadline. Burns said he still wants to be in Carolina.

"God's hands," he said. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 29, 2023

The Panthers have several players who could be valuable performers for teams that are contending for playoff positions, and general manager Scott Fitterer could be very busy through the October 31, 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Perhaps the most valuable of those trade assets could be outside linebacker/edge rusher Brian Burns. He is one of those players who can get to the quarterback because of his combination of strength, speed and pass-rush skill.

Burns had 1 tackle and 1.0 sack in the win over the Texans, and he has 14 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble through 7 games this season.

Burns has said that he would like to stay with the Panthers, but he knows the team has the ability to trade him by the deadline. He described the scenario of either being traded or staying in Carolina as something that is in “God's hands.”

The pass rusher has not discussed the situation with Fitterer to this point. If the Panthers get close to a deal for Burns within the next 2 days, it is quite likely that the general manager will let his player know who he is talking to and where he is likely to go.

Most general managers will discuss trade scenarios with their players when deals get close, but they are not compelled to let the player know.