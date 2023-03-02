Fresh off hiring Frank Reich as their new head coach, the Carolina Panthers are now searching for their next quarterback. The Panthers appear to have set their sights on current Green Bay Packers’ star Aaron Rodgers.

Carolina has called Green Bay to inquire about Rodgers’ availability, Adam Schefter said on ESPN’s NFL Live. The Packers are still waiting on Rodgers’ decision on whether he wants to remain in Green Bay or not.

If Rodgers does want to leave, the Panthers have begun to show interest. He would give Carolina the star quarterback they have been desperately missing. While the Panthers aren’t currently considered true playoff contenders, adding Rodgers would certainly improve their chances.

The Panthers saw three different quarterbacks start a game this season. Baker Mayfield was the Week 1 starter. However, after a 1-5 start, he was eventually released. After a stint with the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield is a free agent.

Mayfield was replaced by P.J. Walker. But his results weren’t much better as Walker went 2-3 as Carolina’s starter. Sam Darnold ended the year under center for the Panthers. He went an impressive 4-2. However, both Walker and Darnold are free agents. It seems likely that the Panthers find a new quarterback for Frank Reich to work with.

That QB could be Aaron Rodgers. There still isn’t much clarity on what the four-time MVP will do in his future. But if he does want out of Green Bay, Rodgers will have a plethora of teams bidding for his services.

The Panthers have seemingly now joined that list of teams.