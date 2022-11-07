Panthers continue cleaning house with more significant coaching changes

The Carolina Panthers haven’t been at their best over the past five years, failing to make the playoffs since the 2017-18 season. And almost a month after dropping the hammer on former head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, the Panthers have made even more changes to their coaching ranks after scuffling to a 2-7 record following their most recent loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Panthers are relieving cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni of their duties effective immediately.

Cooper’s stint with the Panthers began in 2020, entering the franchise the same year Rhule did, while Pasqualoni only lasted a few months in the organization after being hired earlier this year.

The writing was on the wall for coaches who were Rhule appointees, with Steve Wilks looking to mold the Panthers in his image as they look to rekindle their glory days in the mid-2010s under head coach Ron Rivera and former franchise cornerstone Cam Newton. The Panthers axed their defensive coordinator in Snow in the immediate aftermath of Rhule’s firing, and he was replaced by defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb, and perhaps more changes could come the more the Panthers struggle.

It’s not difficult to see why the Panthers’ defensive coaches are the ones getting the boot, as Carolina has allowed the third-most points in nine games thus far, with 228. They rank in the bottom-10 of almost every pertinent defensive metric, and it’s difficult to win ballgames while allowing opponents to score with ease.

Nevertheless, the Panthers’ offense, specifically their passing game, might be just as marred with issues as their defense. Carolina ranks at the bottom of the league in pass completion percentage, and PJ Walker’s 3/10 performance against the Bengals won’t do anyone any favors. Simply put, the Panthers need a complete overhaul if they are to amount to something more as a cellar-dweller in the NFL.