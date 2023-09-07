As the Carolina Panthers continue to prepare for their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, all eyes are on Brian Burns. Burns' contract situation has become a big subject of attention as the Panthers season-opening contest rolls around, but it looks like Carolina has received a positive update on the situation for the second day in a row.

After missing practice on Tuesday due to a personal matter, Burns was spotted back at practice on Wednesday afternoon, and he wasn't on the team's injury report, which indicates he practiced fully. Burns proved his return wasn't just a fluke, as he was spotted at practice again on Thursday, so it seems like he will be on the field for Carolina when Week 1 rolls around.

Brian Burns back in pads for practice again today. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/QfwKJ7PXEg — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) September 7, 2023

Throughout training camp, Brian Burns made it clear he didn't intend on missing games for the Panthers, and after missing Tuesday's practice, he has proven with his actions that he is going to stand by those words. Burns may not have a new deal, and there's a decent chance he won't before the start of the season, but it doesn't appear to be something that will keep him off the field.

Assuming Burns does end up playing on Sunday against the Falcons, that would be a huge boost for a Panthers team that is going to have a real shot to start their season off with a 1-0 record. The Panthers are just about out of the woods with their latest Burns scare, and it is looking increasingly likely his contract drama will not keep him off the field for Week 1.