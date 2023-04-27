Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Carolina Panthers enter the 2023 NFL Draft holding the No. 1 overall pick. Many expect the Panthers to take Alabama’s Bryce Young. But even if the Panthers do come away with Young at No. 1, Carolina is looking for much more from the NFL Draft.

The Panthers have expressed interest in hosting the NFL Draft, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. Many of Carolina’s brass, including former president and current Charlotte Sports Foundation leader Danny Morrison are at the 2023 NFL Draft, which is hosted by Kansas City. Not only are they there to select their franchise quarterback, but the Panthers are interested in seeing what it takes to host the NFL Draft.

“We’re excited about being here in Kansas City and learning more about the draft and even better to be here when the Panthers are making the No.1 selection.”

For Carolina, hosting the NFL Draft would certainly bring in revenue. Not just for the team but for the entire city of Charlotte, North Carolina – where Bank of America Stadium is located.

The Panthers have tried to host the NFL Draft before. In 2019, they were in the running for a bid before it went to the Titans and Nashville, Tennessee, via Person. However, Carolina now seems ready to make another run at it. Their No. 1 selection will certainly draw up some draft hype amongst Panther fans.

Since hiring Frank Reich as head coach, the Panthers have gone through an entire organizational re-branding. Even with the No. 1 pick, they’re looking to make some noise in the upcoming season. Down the road, Carolina would like to make an even louder statement with hoards of fans coming to Charlotte for the NFL Draft.