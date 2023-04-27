The Carolina Panthers reportedly have never wavered from their choice at the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and that league sources have believed for weeks that the team’s choice will be former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Panthers gave up a haul to move up to the No. 1 overall spot in a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Panthers sent DJ Moore, the No. 9 overall pick, a second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to the Bears. DJ Moore was previously the team’s top wide receiver, but the team thought it was worth it to give him up along with those four picks to move up to the top spot.

Given the amount that the Panthers gave up to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, it makes sense that they have had conviction about who they wanted to pick ever since.

There were rumors initially after the Panthers made the trade that it was former Ohio State football quarterback CJ Stroud that they were targeting, but now the indications are that Bryce Young from the Alabama football program is the target.

Young is a Heisman Trophy winner from his sophomore year at Alabama, when the team lost in the national championship game to Georgia. Young followed it up with another strong year in 2022, but did not replicate the production he had during his Heisman Trophy-winning season. It seems like the Panthers are betting on him to become their franchise quarterback.