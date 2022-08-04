Well, this is not a good look for the Carolina Panthers and the NFL. Even though he is currently facing a criminal charge, Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson continues to be with the team on the field in the offseason, as noted by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was allowed to work with the team throughout the offseason, and is being allowed to practice now, despite facing a criminal charge stemming from an assault allegation brought by his ex-girlfriend in April.”

It could be remembered that Wilson was charged with assault with bodily injury of a family member after he got arrested last April in relation to an accusation made by his ex-girlfriend.

However, Wilson’s attorney, Toby Shook, would, later speak on behalf of his client and denied the allegations.

Via Michael Williams of The Dallas Morning News:

“Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault,” Shook said. “We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

Wilson also was asked about his legal troubles Tuesday but did not say much,m per Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated.

Tuesday afternoon, Wilson was able to speak to the media for the first time since signing on with the team and was asked about the allegations. “You know I can’t say much about these legal issues, man. I’ll just pop a no comment on that one.” When asked if he had heard from the league or if there was any concern about a possible suspension, Wilson once again replied, “I’ll pop a no comment on that one.”

Wilson was signed by the Panthers back in March to a 2-year deal worth $6.9 million.