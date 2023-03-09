The Carolina Panthers got off to a great start to the 2023 NFL offseason with their splashy decision to bring on Frank Reich to serve as the club’s new head coach. Now, just over a week later, it appears their front office has only managed to continue their hot streak with yet another noteworthy maneuver.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported via Twitter that the Panthers and sixth-year right tackle Taylor Moton have agreed to terms on a contract restructuring.

The Chargers restructured WRs Keenan Allen’s and Mike Wiliams’ deal, creating $14.3775M in cap space. The Dolphins restructured OLB Bradley Chubb’s deal, creating $14.656M in cap space. The Panthers restructured OT Taylor Moton’s deal, creating $11.013M in cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 9, 2023

As noted in Yates’ report, this move saves the organization just over $11 million in cap space.

This restructure comes just two years after Moton initially signed a four-year, $72 million extension with the Panthers back in the summer of 2021.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since being selected 64th overall by Carolina back in the 2017 NFL Draft, the 28-year-old has played in all 98 games and has started 82 games straight since 2018.

Taylor Moton, along with the likes of Ikem Ekwonu, Austin Corbett, and Bradley Bozeman, helped create one of the best offensive lines in the entire league in 2022.

With this restructuring, it will give GM Scott Fitterer more money to work with on the open market and could ultimately help the Panthers re-sign the aforementioned Bozeman, who is slated to hit free agency this offseason.

Along with Taylor Moton’s reworked contract, the organization has also parted ways with linebacker Jordan Mack and are expected to release veteran Damien Wilson — and perhaps a few others — in an effort to further increase their spending range this offseason.

The negotiating period of free agency starts on March 13, while teams and players can officially sign with one another on March 15.