The Carolina Panthers are making an effort to have more NFL-caliber players on their rebuilding roster. With a need for more depth on defense, they have traded for veteran cornerback Michael Jackson, sending the Seattle Seahawks rookie linebacker Michael Barrett in return.

The Panthers, who officially announced the deal with the Seahawks, needed some cornerback depth after losing out on Stephon Gilmore in free agency and Dane Jackson dealing with a hamstring injury. The new Jackson should still prove to be a nice addition once the incumbent Jackson returns. He will also take the place of young cornerback Lamar Jackson, who was recently waived by Carolina.

Michael Jackson appeared in every regular season game for the Seahawks (and started in 21 of them) over the last two seasons, tallying 111 combined tackles, 17 passes defended and an interception. The 27-year-old has been in the NFL since 2019. He'll make for a nice addition to the secondary along with Dane Jackson, Jaycee Horn and Troy Hill.

Panthers, Seahawks swap defensive players in trade

Barrett, a national champion at Michigan, heads to the Seahawks as a new young player for head coach Mike Macdonald to work with. The Panthers drafted him 240th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also took linebacker Trevin Wallace with the 72nd overall pick, so they will still have a young player at that position heading into the season.

While trading away a rookie doesn’t make much sense for a rebuilding team, seventh-round picks don’t often stick around for very long. The Panthers get a more surefire player at a position of need. As they try to become a respectable team again, Jackson can be very helpful.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks, who have plenty of depth at cornerback with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Tre Brown and Artie Burns, now have another young player to develop.