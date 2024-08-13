The Carolina Panthers had a rough landing after their preseason game, but their quarterback is primed for a much better season. And three roster hopefuls improved their stock during the loss to the Patriots.

On the shortlist are safety Alex Cook, cornerback Lamar Jackson, and outside linebacker Eku Leota. All three players currently hold backup roles, but took steps forward in the 17-3 setback.

Panthers’ safety Alex Cook shows versatility

Against the Patriots, he made a tackle on special teams and later added a solo stop on defense. Overall, he had six tackles in the game.

Panthers’ head coach Dave Canales said he saw nice stuff from Cook, according to sports.yahoo.com.

“Alex Cook had a fantastic preseason game,” Canales said. “He tackled well in the open field. I was excited to see that.”

Overall, Canales said he’s been pleased this summer about the back-end play from the safeties, according to pantherswire.com.

“I look at the safety group,” Canales said. “Nick Scott, Alex Cook. Of course, Jordan (Fuller) and Xavier (Woods) are looking fantastic. But that safety group, I’m just really pleased with how they’re communicating, running to the ball. They’re really showing the effort and strain we’re looking for.”

Cook found the playing field for 10 games in 2023. He totaled 11 tackles, one for loss, and earned two starting assignments.

CB Lamar Jackson steps up

Jackson took advantage of his starting nod. Two plays stood out, a pass defended early in the first quarter, and a run stop. His ability to play strong against opponents’ ground game might help him find more ways to get playing time.

The defended pass came on a play where Jackson made a recovery, according to panthers.com.

“To be honest, he actually got a step on me at the line,” Jackson said. “It's really just you're a DB, you got no time but to catch up.”

Jackson spent 2023 as a practice squad player with the Panthers. But he told panthers.com the preseason is a challenge — and an opportunity.

“It's all about us to be honest, not making any mistakes and just really just putting ourselves on display,” Jackson said. “It was a faceless opponent and then it was just about me. My process of going into the game was just pretty much just make sure I just trust my technique, trust my preparation and just pretty much just shine like I know I can shine.”

Canales said Jackson made progress.

“Lamar made the most of the opportunities he was given, and he made some great plays for us,” Canales said. “He had a couple of nice tackles and hits out there too. So, he really showed something and showed us something about him.”

Panthers LB Eku Leota makes things happen

Leota got plenty of pressure on Patriots’ quarterback Bailey Zappe and forced a pair of incomplete passes. He finished the game with a quaterback hit and two tackles for loss in an impressive performance. And he added a tackle on special teams.

The second-year player managed to get into eight games last season but totaled only four tackles. But he said the experience helped him as the game action started again.

“It felt great,” Leota said. “Second year around, (I’m) playing a lot faster and a lot more confident. Last year (I) wasn't playing as fast. But this year, I feel a lot more confident, my second year in the system.”

The positive steps were important for a player who is listed as a third-teamer on the Panthers’ depth chart. Canales said Leota’s progress is evident, according to wlos.com.

“He kind of showed us what he is again,” Canales said. “It's consistent from what I saw on film. It's a guy with high effort, his pass rushes, playing the run physically. You know, special teams, really laying it all out there. So, he really just showed me what it looks like in person just to see the type of effort and who he is as a guy.”