The Carolina Panthers have not had a great 2024 season, but they have started to show signs of growth recently. Carolina is 3-7 heading into Week 12 off of their bye week, which is already a better record than they had in 2023. The Panthers are adding some reinforcements on defense by adding a former first-round pick.

The Panthers are signing Caleb Farley to their active roster, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Farley is a former first-round pick by the Titans who has battled through injuries and more to make it back in the NFL. He was formerly on the team's practice squad.

Farley has dealt with multiple injuries during his young NFL career, including a season-ending ACL injury in his rookie season. Now he has a chance at reviving his career with his hometown team.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan is a big believer in Farley.

“You could see why he was drafted in the first round, the athleticism that he showed, the way he can flip his hips, change directions, the way he transitions, the way he can run,” Morgan said of Farley's initial workout. “He was really impressive.”

“He's had a lot of bad luck,” Morgan added about Farley. “I hope he's happy.”

Cam Newton bashes Panthers QB Bryce Young for not playing from the pocket

The Panthers may be slowly trending upward, but there are still plenty of critics of QB Bryce Young.

Count former Panthers QB Cam Newton among them. Newton recently critiqued Young's seeming lack of comfort in the pocket as one quality that is holding his game back.

“Gotta step up in the pocket, don’t be a bad habit, that’s a bad habit, slide in the pocket,” Newton said via his 4th & 1 podcast on Friday. “In his defense, coaching development saying what the standard is off your back foot move forward, it helps with accuracy; it helps with so much, but through Bryce’s mind, he doesn’t trust that pocket.

“He’s going to keep backing up, and he’s traumatic in there. So he’s not going to get in the position that it’s going to cave in because he hasn’t built that trust yet. When you see the trust, the Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, the Brady’s, oh man, I’m so comfortable in there.”

Newton's producer asked him if that is a sign that Young is uncomfortable in the pocket.

“For sure, for sure. Can he play? Hell yeah, but this goes back to development,” Newton continued. “Is the development plan in place for him in Carolina? Has he been developed properly?”

Young's NFL career may be short lived if he cannot learn to play from the pocket.

Next up for the Panthers is a Week 12 matchup against the Chiefs.