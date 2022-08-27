Panthers’ brutal injury luck continues with another crushing blow after Sam Darnold setback

The Carolina Panthers have been hit hard with injuries over the past couple of weeks. Their quarterback depth was considered extremely deep just a few weeks ago. But Matt Corral suffered a season ending injury while Sam Darnold recently endured an ankle sprain which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks. And kicker Zane Gonzalez is the latest Panthers player to go down with an injury.

Adam Schefter shared the following Zane Gonzalez update on twitter.

“Panthers’ kicker Zane Gonzalez has a groin injury that HC Matt Rhule called ‘significant’ and ‘long-term,’ and further examinations will determine whether he can return this season.”

Coaches typically like to downplay the severity of injuries if possible. So the fact that Panthers coach Matt Rhule labeled this ailment as “significant” and “long-term” is not a good sign.

Gonzalez was preparing to enter his seventh year in the NFL. He’s established a reputation as a reliable kicker in the league over the past few years. In 2021, he posted a career high made field goal percentage of 90.9 percent. He also went an impressive 3-5 from field goals beyond 50 yards. So Gonzalez was an important asset to the Panthers without question.

Zane Gonzalez’s timetable is unclear. But the Panthers will try their best to replace his production. Kickers tend to get over looked by most people. But NFL teams understand their importantance. There are plenty of games where the score is decided by a field goal.

Zane Gonzalez will hope to return as soon as he can.