The Carolina Panthers are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales to be their new head coach.

Earlier this week, the Panthers also promoted Dan Morgan to their vacant GM position as well.

Both men, according to Evan Closky of 10 Tampa, will report directly to Panthers owner David Tepper:

“Interesting tidbit from Panthers press release: “The expectation is that Canales will continue to call plays. As with Morgan, Canales will report directly to owner David Tepper.” Tepper will remain hands on, I see.”

Panthers fans aren't loving that news.

John Hood compares the situation with the Panthers to that of the Atlanta Falcons – “The Panthers are in the opposite situation but I wish we hired someone to serve between Tepper and Morgan/Canales. Hate seeing the Falcons make a smart move. Truthfully hate seeing the Falcons be a competent franchise. It’s starting to get lonely down here.”

Buccaneers Mick doesn't think it's going to work for the new Panthers coach – “That’s not gonna last. I want better for Dave, but it probably ain’t happening”

Mr. Priceless isn't a believer – “Lots of prayers for David Canales under this wack job of an owner…… And good luck with that midget qb …. Priceless”

Canales has plenty of NFL experience as he began his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. During his time in Seattle, Dave Canales served as a wide receivers coach (2010-2017), quarterback coach (2018-2019, 2022), and passing game coordinator (2020-2021). He became the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in the 2023 season and proved to be a reliable play caller.

He now takes over a tough situation with the Panthers.