Derrick Brown had the perfect reaction to the Panthers' shocking win over the Falcons in Week 16.

Nothing has gone right for the Carolina Panthers in 2023 as they've already fired head coach Frank Reich. But in Week 15, the Panthers were able to prove the doubters wrong and pick up a win against the Atlanta Falcons.

The victory was only the second of the year for the Panthers. But by beating an NFC South rival, Derrick Brown says Carolina got to show Atlanta where they stand, via Josh Graham of The Drive.

“The Falcons are going on vacation just like we are,” Brown said. “It was a long, tough game. But I'm happy to get a win.”

The Panthers found themselves trailing 7-3 at halftime. That remained the score heading into the fourth quarter. However, the final frame saw Carolina's defense step up. They first forced Desmond Ridder to fumble and kicked a field goal.

Then, with 5:57 to play, the Panthers picked off Ridder. They'd march down the field on a 17-play, 90-yard drive and convert another field goal to earn a 9-7 victory.

While Carolina has plenty to improve on heading into next season, the defense has been a highlight. The Panthers rank third in total defense, allowing 291.6 yards per game. Derrick Brown has played a major role in that success, as he has racked up 79 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, a sack and an interception.

By defeating the Falcons, Atlanta dropped to 6-8 on the season. While the Falcons are just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC South, losing to Carolina is a big blow to the Falcons' realistic playoff hopes. But if Brown and the Panthers aren't going to make the playoffs, the defensive lineman did his best to ensure the Falcons wouldn't either.