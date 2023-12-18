Chris Tabor praised Bryce Young for the way he led the Panthers to victory on Sunday.

Week 15 brought a rare bit of optimism for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, who knocked off the Atlanta Falcons for their second victory of the season.

After the game, interim head coach Chris Tabor praised Young, calling him “a winner” and lauding him for leading a game-winning drive. “Think about that last drive he put together….in those conditions,” Tabor said, courtesy of The Athletic's Joe Person.

In a rain-drenched game, Young and the Panthers offense got the ball back with 7:35 left in the game after a Desmond Ridder red zone interception. Young proceeded to orchestrate a 17-play, 85-yard drive that ended with an Eddy Pineiro 23-yard field goal as time expired to give the Panthers a 9-7 win.

It was an efficient performance from Young, especially considering the weather conditions. The rookie completed 18 of his 24 pass attempts for 167 yards. He also avoided turning the ball over, despite fumbling on one of the three sacks he took on the day.

Young turning a corner?

Young's high completion percentage was the most encouraging part of Young's statline, especially in light of his last two outings. In games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, Young failed to complete 50% of his passes against either team.

But one troubling trend did hold despite the Panthers win. Young has now gone four straight starts without throwing a touchdown pass. He hasn't thrown more than one in a game since Week 4, the only multi-TD game of his rookie campaign.

In a season of struggles, Young and the Panthers will take the divisional win any way they can and hopefully use it to build on.