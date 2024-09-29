The Carolina Panthers will look to keep their momentum going after a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. Andy Dalton stepped in at starting quarterback following the benching of Bryce Young and made the Panthers look like a totally different offense. Coming off a huge performance, Dalton is set to have his best wide receiver Diontae Johnson available when he gets a revenge game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

Johnson is questionable with a groin injury, but is expected to play against the Bengals on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After going off for eight receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown against the Raiders, Dalton and Johnson will likely have another strong outing against a Bengals secondary that was recently picked apart by Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

How will the target share be divvied up between Panthers WRs?

The Panthers have clearly made the right decision with their starting QB dilemma. Young was struggling to begin the year, and it appears that the break could do wonders for him in the long run as the franchise quarterback. He's also taking time to further develop his skill set, which could keep him healthy if the team does eventually try to trade him.

Nonetheless, Dalton's veteran prowess has proved to be what's best for the team. As good as he was on offense, he had a bright impact on the defense, as well. The morale appeared to be significantly better in Week 3.

Dalton should target Johnson heavily throughout Sunday's game. Rookie Xavier Legette should play a crucial role, as well, stepping in for the injured Adam Thielen. Jonathan Mingo should also see extra opportunities in the trio.

The Panthers battle the 0-3 Bengals on their home turf for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Week 4. Look for Johnson and Dalton to have another huge day.