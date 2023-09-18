The Carolina Panthers' offense is set to receive a boost for their Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints. Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is active for the game against the Saints and will make his 2023 debut, per the team's Twitter account.

Chark, 26, missed the Panthers' Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons with the hamstring issue, which forced him to miss practice this past Wednesday and Thursday.

This week was a bit kinder to Chark, as he was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday before logging a full session on Saturday.

He still carried a questionable tag heading into Monday Night Football, though, suggesting that he's not quite past the injury just yet.

The Panthers signed Chark this offseason, inking the former Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowler to a one-year contract worth $5 million.

Chark's presence will certainly be a welcome one, as fellow Panthers wideout Adam Thielen was banged up heading into the Week 1 loss, giving rookie quarterback Bryce Young limited options to work with.

Now, Chark, who enjoyed a breakout season in his second year in the league back in 2019 to the tune of 1,008 yards and eight touchdown receptions, will look to pick right back up where he left of with Young during practices this offseason.

Chark reportedly built timing with Young fairly quickly at Panthers practice, something that bodes well for the rookie's prospects against a tough Saints defense on Monday Night Football.