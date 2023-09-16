The Carolina Panthers struggled to move the ball in the air during their Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and it's clear that they need more weapons on offense to make life easier for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. Thankfully, it looks like the team has received a positive injury update on one of their top wide receivers in D.J. Chark.

Chark was unable to suit up in Carolina's season-opener due to a hamstring injury, meaning that his practice status throughout the week would be worth watching. The good news is that Chark logged full participation at the Panthers practice on Saturday, but he isn't fully out of the woods yet, as he will officially be listed as questionable for the Panthers Week 2 contest against the New Orleans Saints.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Panthers WR D.J. Chark (hamstring) was a full participant in practice today and is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Saints.”

Chark isn't the greatest wide receiver to ever set foot on the field, but his presence certainly would have been helpful for going up against a tough Falcons defense. The Saints aren't a much easier challenge, which is why having Chark healthy and on the field would be such a massive win for Carolina here.

The fact that Chark managed to log a full practice on Saturday, and has an extra day to get ready for the game since it's on Monday Night Football, seems to indicate that he has a good shot to play. But Chark is still questionable for this game, which means fans are still going to have to keep an eye out on his status as kickoff draws near.