D’Onta Foreman fantasy owners rejoice amid latest Chuba Hubbard injury update

After sharing the ball in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman is set to be the lead man in Week 8.

In their first game after trading star running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have a two-headed backfield. D’Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard both played a significant role on the ground.

Foreman carried the ball a team-high 15 times, rushing for 119 yards. Hubbard finished the day with nine carries, rushing for 63 yards and one touchdown.

An ankle injury forced Hubbard out early in Week 7. And it will hold him out entirely in Week 8.

Via ESPN’s NFL Insider Field Yates:

“Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is OUT on Sunday against the Falcons.

D’Onta Foreman is in line for a significant role.”

With Hubbard out, Foreman will be the lead back in an offense that has relied heavily on their ground game.

Foreman has had a small sample size this season, totaling just 12 attempts before Week 7.

In a significant role for the Houston Texans last season, Foreman played well. Over nine games as the starting running back, he recorded 566 rushing yards and three carries. Through the air, he recorded nine receptions for 123 receiving yards.

The Panthers will be taking on an Atlanta Falcons defense that has struggled at times. With quarterback PJ Walker leading the charge in Carolina at the moment, the offense has appeared to open up. Wide receiver D.J. Moore is also coming off his best game of the season. Foreman and the Panthers offense could be in for a big day.