Fitterer's days as GM of the Carolina Panthers seem numbered. The next crew needs to find success with Bryce Young.

The changes at the top for the Carolina Panthers may not be done after firing head coach Frank Reich. Owner David Tepper may be looking to start fresh with general manager Scott Fitterer on the hot seat during the final month of the season.

Fitterer has been given “no assurances about his future” with the Panthers, sources tell The Athletic.

Many around the league believe that Fitterer did not surround rookie quarterback Bryce Young with enough talent. The Panthers GM traded top receiver DJ Moore to get the No. 1 pick from the Chicago Bears for Young. Carolina has what they think is its QB of the future, but he doesn’t have anyone to throw to.

Fitterer also traded a pair of first and second-round picks and with the way the season is going, the Panthers may be gifting the Bears with the first pick in next year's draft. That would not be a good look for the franchise and especially for Fitterer.

Panthers in the mud

Firing your head coach in back-to-back seasons is never a good thing and the Panthers have even more pressure on them to make sure the next guy is around for a while. Scott Fitterer may not be the one making that decision as he's already been afforded a head coach, but he has a month to convince David Tepper that he's still the man for the job.

The Panthers, Tepper in particular, thought they hit a home run by hiring Frank Reich to pair with Bryce Young's arrival. Perhaps Carolina's owner has to look in the mirror as well and consider a less hands-on approach to this job.

Plenty of owners are tapped into the daily football operations of their teams, but sometimes a change is needed. The Panthers may have better luck in the next head coach/GM cycle if Tepper took a step back, though he can certainly still be involved. After all, it is his football team.

