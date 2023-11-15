Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is taking back play-calling duties for the rest to the season after loss to Chicago Bears

The Carolina Panthers are still looking to get their offense going. The Panthers' offense struggled again during a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football as the offense failed to put up a touchdown. Their lone points came off of a punt return and two field goals. They have now scored 15 points or less in each of their past three gaems and have only scored over 20 points three times this season.

Several weeks after head coach Frank Reich gave up play-calling to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, he's taking them back for the rest of the season prior to the Panthers' Week 11 game versus the Dallas Cowboys.

“I am going to resume the play-calling duties,” Reich said, explaining the reasoning. “It's not about Thomas, this is about me, it's about the team,” via ESPN's David Newton.

Reich will need a good game-plan to fend off the vicious Cowboys' defense this weekend. Dallas has feasted off of weak offenses all season, including sacking New York Giants' quarterback Tommy Devito five times last week. The Cowboys defense ranks second in passing yards allowed per game, which will not bode well for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Through eight games, Young has completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,560 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Young's passing yards rank 27th in the NFL while his 5.4 yards per attempt ranks 34th in the league. He's also been sacked 29 times, fifth most in the NFL. Frank Reich's main goal will be to develop Young from what's been a rough rookie year for the No. 1 overall pick.