‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield.

Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller is the clear-cut choice for the team. Via Scott Fowler:

“Steve Smith, putting it as only he can on the Panthers’ preseason telecast about QB battle: On Baker Mayfield, who 89 believes should start: Charisma, swagger, John Wayne mentality. On Sam Darnold: “He’s going to put you to sleep, reading a book. We don’t need any librarians.”

Yikes. Smith actually defended Darnold in the past after the atrocious coverage he got from the Panthers offensive line. This time around though, he’s fully backing Baker Mayfield, even doubling down on his opinion back in late July:

“So when it’s an open competition, the guy who can handle the most pressure I believe is Baker Mayfield. He will take that quarterback position because they’re also doing alternate reps with the first team,” Smith said on NFL Network on July 30th. “So that’s telling you they want to make the right decision with the right guys and go throw-for-throw. That’s very abnormal, but it’s exciting as a fan to watch.”

In all fairness, Smith has a point. Baker Mayfield has been in the playoffs and played in countless pressure situations. He’s better suited for the starting role. Also, Carolina didn’t go out and trade for him to be a backup.

The writing is on the wall. Rhule just needs to say it.