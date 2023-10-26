One of the most coveted players ahead of the NFL trade deadline is Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns. The two-time Pro Bowl player was limited in practice on Thursday as he deals with an elbow injury, the Panthers announced.

Burns played in all six games to this point, recording four sacks, nine QB hits and one forced fumble. He missed two games in his first four NFL seasons, reaching two Pro Bowls along the way.

Burns is in the final year of his rookie contract and will likely hit free agency next spring. The Panthers were unable to come to an agreement with the 25-year-old on an extension, and with Carolina's 0-6 start, a ton of teams are interested in acquiring Burns.

The Panthers reportedly do not want to trade Burns, an indication that they think they can convince him to sign long-term. Carolina's rebuild will take more than a few seasons, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Burns didn’t want to stay through that.

Burns has established himself as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. He had 38 sacks and averaged just under 20 QB hits a year across his first four seasons. He's been one of Carolina's most consistent players during that span.

The Panthers will know more about the severity of Brian Burns' injury tomorrow and his status for Sunday's game will be clearer. Carolina looks for its first win of the season as it hosts the Houston Texans in a battle of the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.