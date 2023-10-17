The Carolina Panthers have not begun the 2023 season the way they wanted. Frank Reich's squad is the last winless team left in the NFL through six, and making matters worse, doesn't own its first-round draft pick next April after the blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears that landed Bryce Young in Carolina. Maybe more damning, Young, who the Panthers took with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, has been overshadowed by the success of CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson, who were selected second and fourth overall by the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

So to recap: The Panthers are the only team without a win so far this season, they don't have their first-round pick that could be the top overall selection in the 2024 draft, and their new franchise quarterback is struggling as a rookie in large part because he doesn't have reliable receivers and is playing behind an underachieving offensive line. It isn't a great combination. In fact, it is a combo that could lead to Carolina selling players at the trade deadline in order to recoup some picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

As October 31st looms, let's take a look at three potential Panthers trade candidates at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

Brian Burns is one of the better and more underrated pass rushers in the NFL. Burns is coming off a 12-sack season last year and had nine sacks in each of the previous two seasons before that, picking up where he left off with four sacks in Carolina's first six games. But the Panthers haven't been able to agree to a long-term extension with Burns. Combine that with the current state of them and it makes sense why the Carolina would look to possibly make a deal, sending Burns somewhere he could get the extension he wants.

Burns hasn't been a stranger to trade rumors. The Los Angeles Rams notoriously offered two first-round picks and a second round pick for Burns last season, but the Panthers declined. They likely won't get an offer like that again, but they probably still could fetch a first-rounder for Burns like the Denver Broncos did when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. Burns is a name to watch going forward.

Jeremy Chinn

Jeremy Chinn's role has shifted this season under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Excluding the game he got hurt, last season Chinn played at least 54% of Carolina's defensive snaps in games he suited up. He's crossed that threshold just once in 2023, and has yet to play at least 60% of available snaps in a single game.

Like Burns, Chinn was named by Sports Illustrated's Breer Albert Breer as another player the Panthers could look to trade before the deadline. The Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch for Chinn.

Terrace Marshall Jr.

For a team that is getting hardly anything from their wide receiver room outside of Adam Thielen, putting Terrace Marshall Jr. on the block seems ill advised. Marshall did average a robust 1.84 yards per route run last season, but he has yet to put it all together after balling out at LSU alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in college, even getting benched in Week 5.

Marshall boasts the size and athletic traits that could make him a worthy addition to pretty much any offense. It's no surprise that he was also listed as a possible trade candidate for Carolina by Sports Illustrated.