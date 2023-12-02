The Carolina Panthers are activating cornerback Jaycee Horn off the injured reserve but it's unclear if he'll play in Week 13.

The Carolina Panthers might be the worst team in the NFL, but their secondary will get a major boost, whether it's in Week 13 or later. Jaycee Horn, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, has been activated off the IR, as reported by Jeremy Fowler.

Horn is a key piece for the Panthers defense. While he's barely played, Carolina is solid against the pass, which is just about their only bright spot in 2023. Injuries are unfortunately a common occurrence for Horn since coming into the NFL in 2021 after getting taken in the first round.

The South Carolina product suffered a broken foot in his rookie season while also sustaining a chest injury in 2022 which caused him to miss time as well. As Fowler noted, it's still unclear if Horn will play in Week 13 for the Panthers as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Carolina is in the midst of a 1-10 campaign. They just fired head coach Frank Reich and also let go of two other coaches. Not much is going right for this organization, with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young having a rough rookie season.

Although things are already lost for 23′, getting Horn back in their secondary is a help. Last year in 13 games, Horn had 53 combined tackles and 37 solo tackles. The Panthers will be looking to end a four-game losing skid on Sunday in Tampa before a couple of more divisional matchups with the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons. We'll see when Horn finally suits up.