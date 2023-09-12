The first game of the Carolina Panthers in the Bryce Young era went horribly. Against a stout Atlanta Falcons defense, the QB struggled, throwing two picks to safety Jessie Bates III. Worse, their defense was repeatedly gashed by Atlanta's relentless rushing attack. Their passing attack was non-existent, but with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allegier wreaking havoc, who needs wide receivers?

To make matters worse, one of their better cornerbacks will be out for a while. Jaycee Horn, the Panthers' third-year cornerback, will be out for a few weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, per Jeremy Fowler.

“#Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury suffered Sunday in Atlanta, per sources.”

That's terribly unfortunate news for the Panthers. Horn was arguably their best cornerback, and he should be in contention for one of the best lockdown defenders in the league. However, his biggest enemy has been his body, unfortunately. Horn missed most of his rookie season after an injury in Week 3. Now, the CB will miss more time due to his hamstring injury.

The Panthers don't exactly have Super Bowl aspirations this season. Rather, this year is part of their ongoing rebuild. They were already able to snag their supposed franchise QB in Bryce Young. Despite the unimpressive start (and the picks), there was a lot to like about Young's start. The defense also has a cornerstone in edge rusher Brian Burns, as well as Horn when he's healthy.

Carolina will now face the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Without their top cornerback against a stacked Saints receiver group, how will the Panthers fare?