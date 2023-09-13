The Carolina Panthers left Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season with a notable injury to cornerback Jaycee Horn. head coach Frank Reich provided an update on his injury that will not please fans.

The latest update on Horn was that he was expected to miss multiple weeks after injuring his hamstring in the Panthers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Reich said that surgery is a possibility for Horn, according to Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire. He could be placed on the injured reserve as he recovers.

“We’re still kinda workin’ through that,” Reich said, per Panthers Wire. “He’s workin’ through gettin’ other opinions and just seein’ the full extent of it. It is a serious hamstring injury. He’s gonna be out for a while, for an extended period of time…It’s just one of those freak injuries. You just never know. You just never know. And he knew right away. I could tell as soon as I got out there. He kinda felt it pop.”

Horn has dealt with injuries before, including a fractured foot that cost him all but three games of his rookie year. Last season, when he played 13 games, he tallied 53 combined tackles, seven defended passes and three picks. Should the Panthers decide to put him on IR — an obvious decision if he needs surgery — they will be without one of their key defenders for at least four games.

The Panthers' depth suffered even further when left guard Brady Christensen was placed on IR. On the defensive side of the ball, Carolina will rely increasingly on Donte Jackson, Jeremy Chinn, Troy Hill and CJ Henderson to handle opposing wide receivers. Week 2 will give them a good test when they host the New Orleans Saints, who have a solid receiving core of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed.