Things haven’t gone as expected for Young and the Panthers. According to ESPN, his 2-16 record as Carolina's starter is the worst for any quarterback taken with the first overall selection in the Super Bowl era.
Furthermore, per Joe Person of The Athletic, Tepper was heavily involved in the decision to bench Young in favor of Dalton after just 18 career starts.
“Anybody who knows this franchise knows nothing happens without David Tepper's blessing, and I think he was heavily involved,” explained Person in a recent media appearance. “About the mood in the presser, the most interesting thing I heard from [Dave] Canales – and he kind of snuck it in – he was really not giving much in the way of detail, but he said that he can stand up now, in front of the group of 53 and he can demand their best energy and their best effort and their best performance.
“I think we had a situation here where guys were kind of looking around at each other in the locker room. Adam Thielen very publicly threw a sideline tantrum. The quarterback sets the tone for the whole organization, and it was just a good energy emanating from Bryce [Young] in the early going.”
Dalton will attempt to help the Panthers turn things around.