Former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson, now a seasoned analyst on Fox NFL Sunday, has built a reputation for speaking his mind. Earlier on Sunday, his candid remarks about embattled Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper quickly gained traction on social media.

The Panthers, who take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, are winless through their first pair of games in the young 2024 NFL season. And according to Johnson, a major reason behind their struggles is that Tepper is too involved and is essentially playing “fantasy football”.

“The owner of the Carolina Panthers – that’s the problem,” Johnson said via Sports Illustrated. “He’s making the major decisions without listening to his football people. David Tepper… Now, it’s his team, he can do whatever he wants to.

“But look at the people that’s left. He’s the one who wanted Bryce Young as the No. 1 pick.… Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, Brian Burns, you look at Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, look at coaches Steve Wilks, Frank Reich, Matt Rhule, on and on – he’s run them all off. He’s making the decisions. He’s got to listen to his football people and quit playing fantasy football.”

Since Tepper purchased the Panthers in 2018, the team has an abysmal record of 33-70 with zero playoff appearances and six different head coaches. They've also benched 2023 first overall selection Bryce Young in favor of 36-year-old Andy Dalton.