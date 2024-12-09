The Carolina Panthers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-16 on Sunday. Despite starting the game as double-digit underdogs, Carolina stuck around all afternoon and nearly pulled off the upset. It appeared that Bryce Young hit Xavier Legette to put the Panthers at the one-yard line or in the end zone. The rookie wideout dropped the pass and the Eagles got the stop. Legette reacted to the brutal play after the game.

“Panthers WR Xavier Legette told reporters in Philadelphia he thought he had control of the ball on the touchdown that could have been a game-winner,” ESPN's David Newton posted on social media. “The officials said the ball hit the ground before he had control. Legette said he made a couple of plays, ‘but I've got to make one when it matters.”'

Legette juggled the ball heading to the ground and it hit the turf. What could have been the game-tying touchdown with a lead-changing extra point pending, turned into an incomplete pass. Even with a drop like this, Bryce Young has shown significant improvements and Legette has been his top target.

Things are looking up for the Panthers mere weeks after it seemed like they were going to have the top pick again. When Young was benched for Andy Dalton, there was little hope. Now, they have played four good games in a row and can pick up a few wins down the stretch.

Panthers should hope for wins down the stretch

Most fans would tell you they are hoping for a better draft pick when their team has three wins in December. But Panthers fans have seen enough losing and won't be taking a quarterback in the draft. Seeing Young play at an NFL level is much more important than a few slots in April's draft.

Legette is the key to unlocking Young at a pro level. Last year, Adam Thielen showed that he is not a number-one receiver anymore and the Panthers struggled mightily on offense. Now, Thielen has been a solid two while Legette has morphed into the top receiver. That combination helped them beat the Saints and nearly shocked the Chiefs and Eagles.

The Panthers' win would have been shocking but it would have devastated one bettor. An anonymous gambler put $3.1 million on the Eagles money line and it got very close. If Legette makes that catch, there is one very unhappy person in Kentucky. Instead, Legette dropped the ball and the Panthers are 3-10.